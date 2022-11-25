Who's Playing

Jackson State @ No. 11 Indiana

Current Records: Jackson State 0-4; Indiana 5-0

What to Know

The #11 Indiana Hoosiers will play host again and welcome the Jackson State Tigers to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Hoosiers should still be riding high after a victory, while Jackson State will be looking to get back in the win column.

IU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They strolled past the Little Rock Trojans with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 87-68. Forward Race Thompson was the offensive standout of the game for IU, picking up 20 points along with eight boards. Thompson had some trouble finding his footing against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Thompson's points were the most he has had all year.

As for Jackson State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines. Guard Chase Adams wasn't much of a difference maker for Jackson State; Adams fouled out and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-11, 8-point finish.

The Hoosiers are now a perfect 5-0 while the Tigers sit at 0-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: IU comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most points per game in college basketball at 88.6. Less enviably, Jackson State is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.