Who's Playing

Morehead State @ No. 13 Indiana

What to Know

The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to kick off their 2022 seasons. IU went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoosiers were 27th best (top 8%) in blocked shots per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 4.8 on average. But Morehead State was even better: they ranked sixth in college basketball in blocked shots per game, closing the year with 5.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.