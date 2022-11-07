Who's Playing

Morehead State @ No. 13 Indiana

What to Know

The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU was 27th best (top 8%) in blocked shots per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 4.8 on average. But Morehead State was even better: they ranked sixth in college basketball in blocked shots per game, closing the year with 5.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

IU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 22-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.