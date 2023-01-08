Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Indiana

Current Records: Northwestern 11-3; Indiana 10-4

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the #15 Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Hoosiers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Illinois Fighting Illini typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Northwestern proved too difficult a challenge. Northwestern enjoyed a cozy 73-60 victory over Illinois. Northwestern's guard Chase Audige looked sharp as he had 21 points.

Meanwhile, IU was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 91-89 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Hoosiers, who fell 80-77 when the teams previously met last March. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 30 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

The Wildcats are now 11-3 while IU sits at 10-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hoosiers' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51%. We'll see if their 13% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Northwestern.