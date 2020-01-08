Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball game
Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Indiana
Current Records: Northwestern 5-8; Indiana 11-3
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
Northwestern opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-68 defeat to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. Northwestern's loss came about despite a quality game from G Pat Spencer, who had 22 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers ended up a good deal behind the Maryland Terrapins when they played on Saturday, losing 75-59. The losing side was boosted by G Devonte Green, who had 18 points.
The Wildcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 13-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
Series History
Indiana have won four out of their last six games against Northwestern.
- Jan 22, 2019 - Northwestern 73 vs. Indiana 66
- Dec 01, 2018 - Indiana 68 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 14, 2018 - Indiana 66 vs. Northwestern 46
- Feb 25, 2017 - Indiana 63 vs. Northwestern 62
- Jan 29, 2017 - Northwestern 68 vs. Indiana 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - Indiana 89 vs. Northwestern 57
