Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Indiana

Current Records: Northwestern 5-8; Indiana 11-3

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Northwestern opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-68 defeat to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. Northwestern's loss came about despite a quality game from G Pat Spencer, who had 22 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers ended up a good deal behind the Maryland Terrapins when they played on Saturday, losing 75-59. The losing side was boosted by G Devonte Green, who had 18 points.

The Wildcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 13-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Indiana have won four out of their last six games against Northwestern.