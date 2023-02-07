Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Indiana

Current Records: Rutgers 16-7; Indiana 16-7

What to Know

The #21 Indiana Hoosiers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2019. IU and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hoosiers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Purdue Boilermakers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday RU proved too difficult a challenge. RU snuck past the Spartans with a 61-55 win. The Scarlet Knights can attribute much of their success to center Clifford Omoruyi, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards along with three blocks, and guard Paul Mulcahy, who had 17 points.

The wins brought the Hoosiers up to 16-7 and RU to 16-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU enters the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. But RU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them fourth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Series History

Rutgers have won eight out of their last 12 games against Indiana.