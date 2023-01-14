Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Indiana
Current Records: Wisconsin 11-4; Indiana 10-6
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers are 2-10 against the #18 Wisconsin Badgers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IU and the Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The game between IU and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Hoosiers falling 85-66. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino wasn't much of a difference maker for IU; Hood-Schifino finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 69-65 to the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday. Forward Steven Crowl (19 points) was the top scorer for Wisconsin.
IU is now 10-6 while the Badgers sit at 11-4. The Hoosiers are 2-3 after losses this season, Wisconsin 2-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 12 games against Indiana.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Wisconsin 74 vs. Indiana 69
- Dec 08, 2021 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Indiana 59
- Jan 07, 2021 - Wisconsin 80 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 07, 2020 - Wisconsin 60 vs. Indiana 56
- Dec 07, 2019 - Wisconsin 84 vs. Indiana 64
- Feb 26, 2019 - Indiana 75 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 02, 2018 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Indiana 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Indiana 60
- Feb 05, 2017 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Indiana 60
- Jan 03, 2017 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Indiana 68
- Jan 26, 2016 - Wisconsin 82 vs. Indiana 79
- Jan 05, 2016 - Indiana 59 vs. Wisconsin 58