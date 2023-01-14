Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Indiana

Current Records: Wisconsin 11-4; Indiana 10-6

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers are 2-10 against the #18 Wisconsin Badgers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IU and the Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between IU and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Hoosiers falling 85-66. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino wasn't much of a difference maker for IU; Hood-Schifino finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 69-65 to the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday. Forward Steven Crowl (19 points) was the top scorer for Wisconsin.

IU is now 10-6 while the Badgers sit at 11-4. The Hoosiers are 2-3 after losses this season, Wisconsin 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 12 games against Indiana.