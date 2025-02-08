Saturday afternoon's matchup between No. 24 Michigan and Indiana in Bloomington delivered an all-time bad beat for some bettors. A relatively drama-free Wolverines win finished with a backcourt heave from the Hoosiers at the final horn that was ultimately meaningless to the final outcome, but it was likely significant to some.

The shot from Anthony Leal came as time expired to close the final margin from six to three as Michigan won 70-67. Michigan opened as a 2.5-point favorite in the game before closing as 3-point favorites, though the line at some places could be had at Michigan -3.5.

Of course, the flip side here is that those who had Indiana +3 might consider this dramatic finish one of the all-time best bets. Indiana trailed by as many as 18 points in the game and looked on track to be blown out before mounting a comeback to make things close in the final minutes.

Either way, it was a dramatic finish -- a push, a brutal beat or an extremely fortunate finish -- for anyone who had action in Bloomington on Saturday.