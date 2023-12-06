Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Hofstra 5-2, Iona 3-5

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Iona will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Hofstra Pride at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.8% better than the opposition, a fact Iona proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Stags by a score of 78-67.

Meanwhile, Hofstra waltzed into Thursday's game with three straight wins but they left with four. Everything went their way against the Bulls as the Pride made off with a 82-63 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Hofstra, Hofstra is are in good company: they have won three games by 19 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hofstra to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darlinstone Dubar, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyler Thomas, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists.

Hofstra and Iona pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Hofstra is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Iona's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Hofstra is a 3-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hofstra.