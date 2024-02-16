Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Manhattan 5-17, Iona 12-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Iona Gaels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at Hynes Athletics Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Saints.

Meanwhile, Iona unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Griffins. Iona found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Jaspers have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-17 record this season. As for the Gaels, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-11.

Manhattan came up short against the Gaels in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 71-60. Can Manhattan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.