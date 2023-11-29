Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Marist 3-2, Iona 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

What to Know

Iona has been on the road for four straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. The Iona Gaels and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Iona found out the hard way. They took a 85-68 bruising from the Buffaloes.

Iona's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Greg Gordon, who scored 19 points, and Idan Tretout who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes made easy work of the Bison on Saturday and carried off a 73-49 victory.

The Gaels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marist struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went Iona's way against Marist in their previous meeting back in March as Iona made off with a 76-55 win. Will Iona repeat their success, or does Marist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Marist.