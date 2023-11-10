Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Sacred Heart 1-0, Iona 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will head out on the road to face off against the Iona Gaels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Sacred Heart might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Monday.

Sacred Heart took care of business in their home opener (and then some). They blew past the Gryphons, posting a 95-51 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Sacred Heart did.

Iona kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 71-69.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Gaels' victory pushed their record up to 0-1, while the Pioneers' loss dropped theirs down to 1-0.