Who's Playing

Niagara @ Iona

Current Records: Niagara 3-3; Iona 2-2

What to Know

The Iona Gaels and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Hynes Athletics Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 78-55 at home and Niagara taking the second 80-71.

Iona came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Sunday, falling 86-76.

Meanwhile, Niagara came up short against the St. John's Red Storm this past Saturday, falling 78-70. One thing holding Niagara back was the mediocre play of forward Aaron Gray, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

The losses put Iona at 2-2 and the Purple Eagles at 3-3. The Gaels don't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this season -- so Niagara (1-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Series History

Iona have won seven out of their last 13 games against Niagara.