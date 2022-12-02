Who's Playing
Niagara @ Iona
Current Records: Niagara 3-3; Iona 2-2
What to Know
The Iona Gaels and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Hynes Athletics Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 78-55 at home and Niagara taking the second 80-71.
Iona came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Sunday, falling 86-76.
Meanwhile, Niagara came up short against the St. John's Red Storm this past Saturday, falling 78-70. One thing holding Niagara back was the mediocre play of forward Aaron Gray, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
The losses put Iona at 2-2 and the Purple Eagles at 3-3. The Gaels don't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this season -- so Niagara (1-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
Series History
Iona have won seven out of their last 13 games against Niagara.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Iona 71
- Jan 16, 2022 - Iona 78 vs. Niagara 55
- Mar 12, 2021 - Iona 70 vs. Niagara 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Niagara 100 vs. Iona 91
- Jan 12, 2020 - Niagara 0 vs. Iona 0
- Feb 10, 2019 - Iona 79 vs. Niagara 76
- Jan 11, 2019 - Iona 0 vs. Niagara 0
- Feb 16, 2018 - Niagara 85 vs. Iona 84
- Dec 29, 2017 - Iona 98 vs. Niagara 93
- Feb 12, 2017 - Iona 90 vs. Niagara 76
- Dec 04, 2016 - Niagara 74 vs. Iona 58
- Feb 07, 2016 - Iona 75 vs. Niagara 61
- Jan 04, 2016 - Iona 65 vs. Niagara 52