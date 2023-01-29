Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Iona
Current Records: Quinnipiac 15-5; Iona 13-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Iona Gaels are heading back home. The Gaels and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Quinnipiac should still be riding high after a victory, while Iona will be looking to get back in the win column.
Iona received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 70-53 to the Siena Saints.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Quinnipiac beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 87-82 last week.
Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
The Gaels found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-58 punch to the gut against the Bobcats in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Iona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Gaels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Iona have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Iona 58
- Mar 05, 2022 - Iona 79 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Jan 23, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Mar 09, 2021 - Iona 72 vs. Quinnipiac 48
- Feb 17, 2021 - Quinnipiac 74 vs. Iona 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - Quinnipiac 69 vs. Iona 68
- Feb 07, 2020 - Iona 73 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 19, 2019 - Iona 81 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Feb 08, 2019 - Quinnipiac 66 vs. Iona 65
- Feb 02, 2018 - Iona 87 vs. Quinnipiac 82
- Jan 23, 2017 - Iona 84 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Jan 14, 2017 - Quinnipiac 97 vs. Iona 91
- Feb 15, 2016 - Iona 78 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Jan 02, 2016 - Iona 78 vs. Quinnipiac 66