Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Iona

Current Records: Quinnipiac 15-5; Iona 13-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Iona Gaels are heading back home. The Gaels and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Quinnipiac should still be riding high after a victory, while Iona will be looking to get back in the win column.

Iona received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 70-53 to the Siena Saints.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Quinnipiac beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 87-82 last week.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Gaels found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-58 punch to the gut against the Bobcats in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Iona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Gaels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.