WATCH: Iowa beats Rutgers with unlikely buzzer-beater as teams trade incredible shots in final seconds
The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights went down to the wire
Iowa can't stop converting buzzer-beaters into wins. Saturday provided the second instance in as many games for the Hawkeyes, who, trailing 69-68 with 3.2 seconds remaining, buried a three for the 71-69 win over Rutgers.
The three came courtesy of a converted Hail Mary pass that carried length of the floor and landed in Joe Wieskamp's hands. Wieskamp happily turned a prayer from the corner into a victory.
Iowa keeps winning close, but most importantly for the Hawkeyes, they keep winning. They're now on a four-game win streaking dating back to the first of February, and 9-5 in Big Ten Conference play. It's too early to project where they might land in the postseason, but if they keep winning at this rate they'll end up higher than the 4-line where Jerry Palm currently projects them.
