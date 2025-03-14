Iowa coach Fran McCaffery received two technical fouls in the span of 15 seconds and was ejected from Thursday's Big Ten Tournament game vs. Illinois with 13:33 remaining in the second half.

The first technical foul came in an apparent response to McCaffery jawing at an official near him while Iowa was setting up on offense. With play stopped, another one came 15 seconds of real-time later after he appeared to mouth the words "that's f---ing bullshit" at the official who dinged him.

The game was 69-60 before the blow-up, and Illinois made all four technical free throws to take a 73-60 lead.

By McCaffery standards, the quick hook was tame. But it came at a crucial point in the game that cost the Hawkeyes momentum, and possibly the game, which will effectively end its season.

The irony is that the outburst, a McCaffery staple over the years, might be the last one we see from him as Iowa's coach. The team will miss the NCAA Tournament this season for a second consecutive year, and McCaffery's seat appears to be red-hot after failing to finish above .500 in Big Ten play for two consecutive seasons.