Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2, Iowa 2-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will head out on the road to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Arkansas State proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Braves with points to spare, taking the game 100-84.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and Creighton didn't disappoint and broke past the 166.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes fell 92-84 to the Bluejays. The game was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but Iowa was outscored by Creighton in the second.

Despite their loss, Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ben Krikke, who earned 24 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Tony Perkins, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Hawkeyes' victory pushed their record up to 2-1, while the Red Wolves' loss dropped theirs down to 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.