Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Maryland 11-8, Iowa 11-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Iowa unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 84-70 to the Boilermakers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Iowa in their matchups with Purdue: they've now lost three in a row.

Iowa's loss came about despite a quality game from Tony Perkins, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Dix, who scored nine points along with seven assists.

Iowa struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Purdue pulled down 19 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maryland on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 61-59. Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donta Scott, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Julian Reese was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa beat Maryland 81-67 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will Iowa repeat their success, or does Maryland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.