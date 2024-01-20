Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Purdue 16-2, Iowa 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

Purdue is 8-2 against Iowa since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Purdue has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Hoosiers with a sharp 87-66 victory on Tuesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-29.

It was another big night for Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Fletcher Loyer was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Iowa entered their tilt with Minnesota with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hawkeyes walked away with an 86-77 win over the Golden Gophers on Monday.

Iowa relied on the efforts of Ben Krikke, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds, and Josh Dix, who scored 21 points along with five assists. Dix continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Tony Perkins, who scored 13 points along with five assists.

The Boilermakers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-2 record this season. As for the Hawkeyes, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Purdue's way against Iowa when the teams last played back in December of 2023 as Purdue made off with a 87-68 victory. With Purdue ahead 45-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Purdue has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.