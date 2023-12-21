Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-6, Iowa State 9-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Illinois has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Illinois proved on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Beavers as the Panthers made off with a 87-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Iowa State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 31.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 96-58 win over the Rattlers. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-24.

Iowa State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tamin Lipsey out in front who scored 19 points along with five assists and three steals. Lipsey is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last nine games he's played. Another player making a difference was Tre King, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

The victory got the Panthers back to even at 6-6. As for the Cyclones, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Illinois was pulverized by Iowa State 101-53 in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Eastern Illinois was down 49-29.

Series History

Iowa State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.