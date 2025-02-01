Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Kansas State 9-11, Iowa State 17-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $66.50

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa State. They and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Cyclones' favor as the squad sits on 29 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Wildcats have been banged up by 15 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Iowa State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Arizona on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 86-75 to the Wildcats.

Despite their loss, Iowa State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tamin Lipsey, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Dishon Jackson, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kansas State posted their biggest win since December 1, 2024 on Wednesday. They put a hurting on Okla. State to the tune of 85-57. With the Wildcats ahead 45-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Coleman Hawkins and Brendan Hausen were among the main playmakers for Kansas State as the former almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds and the latter went 5 for 6 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Hausen a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%).

Iowa State's defeat dropped their record down to 17-3. As for Kansas State, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.

Iowa State took their win against Kansas State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 76-57. Will Iowa State repeat their success, or does Kansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.