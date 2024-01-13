Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Okla. State 8-7, Iowa State 12-3

How To Watch

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cyclones beat the Cougars 57-53. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Iowa State has scored all year.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. The game between the Cowboys and the Red Raiders wasn't a total blowout, but with the Cowboys falling 90-73 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Okla. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Okla. State got a solid performance out of Bryce Thompson, who scored 17 points.

Okla. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Cyclones have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 11-4 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against Okla. State in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.