Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Prairie View 4-3, Iowa State 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Prairie View Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Hawkeyes 90-65.

Iowa State's win on Thursday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Robert Jones, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Keshon Gilbert, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Prairie View unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak last Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 98-77 punch to the gut against the Green Wave. Prairie View found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 21.9% worse than the opposition.

Prairie View's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Charles Smith IV, who scored 23 points, and Chris Felix Jr. who scored 19 points. Less helpful for Prairie View was Nicholas Gazelas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Cyclones' win lifted them to 7-2 while the Hawkeyes' defeat dropped them down to 5-4.

As mentioned, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 25.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 25.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cyclones, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

