Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: TCU 16-6, Iowa State 17-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Iowa State is heading back home. They and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State's defense has only allowed 62.3 points per game this season, so the Horned Frogs' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Tuesday, the Cyclones were able to grind out a solid victory over the Longhorns, taking the game 70-65.

Iowa State relied on the efforts of Tamin Lipsey, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, and Milan Momcilovic, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Lipsey didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Bears on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, TCU unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Longhorns. TCU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Emanuel Miller, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help TCU's cause all that much against the Red Raiders last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Cyclones are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season. As for the Horned Frogs, their loss dropped their record down to 16-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Iowa State won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January, slipping by the Horned Frogs 73-72. Will Iowa State repeat their success, or do the Horned Frogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iowa State and TCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.