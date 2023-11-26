Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Texas A&M 5-1, Iowa State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Friday, the Cyclones came up short against the Hokies and fell 71-62. The loss was Iowa State's first of the season.

Despite their loss, Iowa State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Milan Momcilovic, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Tamin Lipsey was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 96-89 to the Owls. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Wade Taylor IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 35 points along with 5 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FAU only pulled down seven.

Their wins bumped the Cyclones to 5-1 and the Hokies to 5-1.

Iowa State will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Iowa State is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.