Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: West Virginia 9-17, Iowa State 20-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

West Virginia has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop West Virginia in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.3% better than the opposition, a fact West Virginia proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 77-67. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 144 point over/under.

West Virginia can attribute much of their success to RaeQuan Battle, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds and two blocks, and Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. Battle hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Iowa State's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell 73-65 to the Cougars.

Despite their defeat, Iowa State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tre King, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. King didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Red Raiders on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Keshon Gilbert was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five assists.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 9-17. As for the Cyclones, their loss dropped their record down to 20-6.

While only West Virginia took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Iowa State, as the team is favored by a full 18 points. This contest will be West Virginia's 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-9-1 against the spread).

West Virginia skirted past the Cyclones 72-69 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or do the Cyclones have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 18-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.