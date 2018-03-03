WATCH: Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton lifts off for posterizing dunk vs. OU

On senior night in Norman, Okla., big man Khadeem Lattin was given a huge ovation by the local crowd in the final home game of his college career. Visiting Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton, too, got him a parting gift: a picture-perfect dunk worthy of plastering on a poster.

I'm not sure Lattin will enjoy watching this one back on film.

There's a ferocity with which Wigginton plays that makes this dunk not all that surprising, but even by his own standards, this ranks pretty high on the vicious scale. Not only did the 6-2 Wigginton willingly attack the 6-9 Lattin in the lane one on one, he cocked it so far back his momentum carried him flat on his back.

And peep the OU bench, too. No words, but the lean says it all.

The Big 12 cellar-dwelling Cyclones (13-16, 4-13), have little to play for as far as the postseason. But early returns Friday night against OU on the road certainly don't show it.