Who's Playing
No. 12 Baylor @ Iowa State
Current Records: Baylor 10-2; Iowa State 9-2
What to Know
The #12 Baylor Bears are 12-3 against the Iowa State Cyclones since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Baylor and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Bears won both of their matches against Iowa State last season (77-72 and 75-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor ended the year with a bang, routing the Colonels 85-56. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Baylor. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keyonte George (21), guard Adam Flagler (20), guard Langston Love (17), and forward Josh Ojianwuna (11). Josh Ojianwuna's performance made up for a slower contest against the NW State Demons last week. Ojianwuna's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Cyclones and the Western Michigan Broncos last week was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa State wrapped it up with a 73-57 win at home. Iowa State's guard Caleb Grill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points in addition to six rebounds.
The wins brought Baylor up to 10-2 and Iowa State to 9-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bears come into the game boasting the 33rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17. But the Cyclones are even better: they enter the game with 20.9 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa State a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Baylor 75 vs. Iowa State 68
- Jan 01, 2022 - Baylor 77 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Baylor 77 vs. Iowa State 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Baylor 76 vs. Iowa State 65
- Jan 29, 2020 - Baylor 67 vs. Iowa State 53
- Jan 15, 2020 - Baylor 68 vs. Iowa State 55
- Mar 14, 2019 - Iowa State 83 vs. Baylor 66
- Feb 19, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Iowa State 69
- Jan 08, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Iowa State 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Baylor 81 vs. Iowa State 67
- Jan 13, 2018 - Iowa State 75 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - Iowa State 72 vs. Baylor 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Baylor 65 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 16, 2016 - Baylor 100 vs. Iowa State 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Baylor 94 vs. Iowa State 89