Who's Playing

No. 12 Baylor @ Iowa State

Current Records: Baylor 10-2; Iowa State 9-2

What to Know

The #12 Baylor Bears are 12-3 against the Iowa State Cyclones since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Baylor and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Bears won both of their matches against Iowa State last season (77-72 and 75-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor ended the year with a bang, routing the Colonels 85-56. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Baylor. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keyonte George (21), guard Adam Flagler (20), guard Langston Love (17), and forward Josh Ojianwuna (11). Josh Ojianwuna's performance made up for a slower contest against the NW State Demons last week. Ojianwuna's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Cyclones and the Western Michigan Broncos last week was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa State wrapped it up with a 73-57 win at home. Iowa State's guard Caleb Grill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points in addition to six rebounds.

The wins brought Baylor up to 10-2 and Iowa State to 9-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bears come into the game boasting the 33rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17. But the Cyclones are even better: they enter the game with 20.9 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.