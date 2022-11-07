Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Iowa State

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars and the Iowa State Cyclones are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Returning after a rocky 2-26 year, IUPUI is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Iowa State went 22-13 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 70-56.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaguars ranked 356th worst with respect to turnovers per game last season, where the team accrued 16.6 on average (bottom 103%). To make matters even worse for IUPUI, Iowa State was 13th best (top 4%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 16.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.