Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Iowa State
Current Records: West Virginia 16-13; Iowa State 17-11
What to Know
The #23 Iowa State Cyclones are 4-12 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Iowa State and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
This past Saturday, the Cyclones lost to the Oklahoma Sooners at home by a decisive 61-50 margin. One thing holding Iowa State back was the mediocre play of guard Jaren Holmes, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for West Virginia as they fell 76-74 to the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 20 points along with seven boards.
Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.96
Odds
The Cyclones are a 4-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 08, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 23, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. West Virginia 81
- Feb 08, 2022 - West Virginia 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 02, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - West Virginia 70 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - West Virginia 77 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 05, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 70
- Jan 31, 2018 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 77
- Mar 11, 2017 - Iowa State 80 vs. West Virginia 74
- Mar 03, 2017 - West Virginia 87 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 22, 2016 - West Virginia 97 vs. Iowa State 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - West Virginia 81 vs. Iowa State 76