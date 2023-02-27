Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Iowa State

Current Records: West Virginia 16-13; Iowa State 17-11

What to Know

The #23 Iowa State Cyclones are 4-12 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Iowa State and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

This past Saturday, the Cyclones lost to the Oklahoma Sooners at home by a decisive 61-50 margin. One thing holding Iowa State back was the mediocre play of guard Jaren Holmes, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for West Virginia as they fell 76-74 to the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 20 points along with seven boards.

Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Cyclones are a 4-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.