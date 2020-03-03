Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Iowa State
Current Records: West Virginia 19-10; Iowa State 12-17
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Mountaineers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The contest between West Virginia and the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with West Virginia falling 73-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. West Virginia didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Miles McBride (13 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.
Meanwhile, Iowa State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-61 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. A silver lining for Iowa State was the play of guard Rasir Bolton, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.
The losses put West Virginia at 19-10 and Iowa State at 12-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers enter the matchup with 3.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But Iowa State is even better: they come into the game boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won seven out of their last ten games against Iowa State.
- Feb 05, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 70
- Jan 31, 2018 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 77
- Mar 11, 2017 - Iowa State 80 vs. West Virginia 74
- Mar 03, 2017 - West Virginia 87 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 22, 2016 - West Virginia 97 vs. Iowa State 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - West Virginia 81 vs. Iowa State 76
