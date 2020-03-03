Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Iowa State

Current Records: West Virginia 19-10; Iowa State 12-17

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Mountaineers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The contest between West Virginia and the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with West Virginia falling 73-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. West Virginia didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Miles McBride (13 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Iowa State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-61 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. A silver lining for Iowa State was the play of guard Rasir Bolton, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.

The losses put West Virginia at 19-10 and Iowa State at 12-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers enter the matchup with 3.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But Iowa State is even better: they come into the game boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

West Virginia have won seven out of their last ten games against Iowa State.