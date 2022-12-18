Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Iowa State

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-7; Iowa State 8-2

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will stay at home another game and welcome the Western Michigan Broncos at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for Iowa State at home against the McNeese State Cowboys last week as the squad secured a 77-40 win. Forward Aljaz Kunc was the offensive standout of the game for Iowa State, picking up 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 62-56 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. One thing holding WMU back was the mediocre play of forward Markeese Hastings, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Iowa State is now 8-2 while WMU sits at 3-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cyclones enter the contest with 21.4 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Broncos are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against WMU.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.22

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 22-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.