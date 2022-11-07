Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Iowa

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at 7:01 p.m. ET November 7th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats ranked 12th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the squad accrued only 63.4 on average (bottom 97%). The Hawkeyes' offense has more to brag about, as they they were fifth best in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 83.2 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Bethune-Cookman will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:01 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:01 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 26-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.