Watch Iowa vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Iowa vs. Cincinnati basketball game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Iowa
Current Records: Cincinnati 7-4; Iowa 8-3
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a holiday battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Iowa and the Iowa State Cyclones last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with an 84-68 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Hawkeyes was F Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati strolled past the Tennessee Volunteers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 78-66. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from six players: F Tre Scott (15), G Keith Williams (11), G Jaevin Cumberland (11), C Chris Vogt (11), G Mika Adams-Woods (11), and G Jarron Cumberland (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Hawkeyes beat the Bearcats 79-72 when the two teams previously met in March. The Hawkeyes' win shoved the Bearcats out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 3-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Mar 22, 2019 - Iowa 79 vs. Cincinnati 72
-
