Watch Iowa vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Iowa

Current Records: Cincinnati 7-4; Iowa 8-3

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a holiday battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Iowa and the Iowa State Cyclones last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with an 84-68 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Hawkeyes was F Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati strolled past the Tennessee Volunteers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 78-66. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from six players: F Tre Scott (15), G Keith Williams (11), G Jaevin Cumberland (11), C Chris Vogt (11), G Mika Adams-Woods (11), and G Jarron Cumberland (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Hawkeyes beat the Bearcats 79-72 when the two teams previously met in March. The Hawkeyes' win shoved the Bearcats out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 3-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.