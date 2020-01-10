Watch Iowa vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Iowa vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland @ Iowa
Current Records: Maryland 13-2; Iowa 10-5
What to Know
The #12 Maryland Terrapins are 4-1 against the Iowa Hawkeyes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Maryland is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Terrapins wrapped it up with a 67-55 victory. Maryland's G Anthony Cowan Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Iowa was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-70 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. G Joe Toussaint wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawkeyes and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 14-point finish.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Terrapins are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The Terrapins are now 13-2 while the Hawkeyes sit at 10-5. Maryland is 11-1 after wins this year, and Iowa is 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 147
Series History
Maryland have won four out of their last five games against Iowa.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Maryland 66 vs. Iowa 65
- Jan 07, 2018 - Maryland 91 vs. Iowa 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Maryland 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Maryland 84 vs. Iowa 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Maryland 74 vs. Iowa 68
