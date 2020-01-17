Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Iowa
Current Records: Michigan 11-5; Iowa 12-5
What to Know
The #19 Michigan Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. They might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Michigan came up short against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, falling 75-67. G Eli Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wolverines and finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes didn't have too much trouble with the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday as they won 75-62. It was another big night for F Luka Garza, who had 27 points.
Michigan is now 11-5 while Iowa sits at 12-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan comes into the contest boasting the 12th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. Iowa has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 79.3 points per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.59
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last nine games against Iowa.
- Dec 06, 2019 - Michigan 103 vs. Iowa 91
- Mar 15, 2019 - Michigan 74 vs. Iowa 53
- Feb 01, 2019 - Iowa 74 vs. Michigan 59
- Mar 01, 2018 - Michigan 77 vs. Iowa 71
- Feb 14, 2018 - Michigan 74 vs. Iowa 59
- Jan 02, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Iowa 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Iowa 86 vs. Michigan 83
- Mar 05, 2016 - Iowa 71 vs. Michigan 61
- Jan 17, 2016 - Iowa 82 vs. Michigan 71
-
