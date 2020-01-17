Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Iowa

Current Records: Michigan 11-5; Iowa 12-5

What to Know

The #19 Michigan Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. They might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Michigan came up short against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, falling 75-67. G Eli Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wolverines and finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes didn't have too much trouble with the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday as they won 75-62. It was another big night for F Luka Garza, who had 27 points.

Michigan is now 11-5 while Iowa sits at 12-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan comes into the contest boasting the 12th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. Iowa has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 79.3 points per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.59

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last nine games against Iowa.