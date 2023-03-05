Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Iowa
Current Records: Nebraska 15-15; Iowa 19-11
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Nebraska and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to get back in the win column.
Nebraska received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 80-67 to the Michigan State Spartans. The losing side was boosted by guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Iowa took their game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday by a conclusive 90-68 score. Iowa relied on the efforts of guard Tony Perkins, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes, and forward Kris Murray, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.
The Cornhuskers had enough points to win and then some against the Hawkeyes in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their contest 66-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa have won seven out of their last 12 games against Nebraska.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Nebraska 66 vs. Iowa 50
- Feb 25, 2022 - Iowa 88 vs. Nebraska 78
- Feb 13, 2022 - Iowa 98 vs. Nebraska 75
- Mar 04, 2021 - Iowa 102 vs. Nebraska 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Iowa 96 vs. Nebraska 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Nebraska 76 vs. Iowa 70
- Mar 10, 2019 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 91
- Jan 06, 2019 - Iowa 93 vs. Nebraska 84
- Jan 27, 2018 - Nebraska 98 vs. Iowa 84
- Feb 05, 2017 - Iowa 81 vs. Nebraska 70
- Jan 05, 2017 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 90
- Jan 05, 2016 - Iowa 77 vs. Nebraska 66