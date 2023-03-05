Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Iowa

Current Records: Nebraska 15-15; Iowa 19-11

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Nebraska and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Nebraska received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 80-67 to the Michigan State Spartans. The losing side was boosted by guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Iowa took their game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday by a conclusive 90-68 score. Iowa relied on the efforts of guard Tony Perkins, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes, and forward Kris Murray, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.

The Cornhuskers had enough points to win and then some against the Hawkeyes in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their contest 66-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won seven out of their last 12 games against Nebraska.