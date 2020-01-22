Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Iowa vs. Rutgers basketball game
Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Iowa
Current Records: Rutgers 14-4; Iowa 13-5
What to Know
The #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #19 Iowa Hawkeyes at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. RU might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Scarlet Knights were able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, winning 64-56. Four players on the Scarlet Knights scored in the double digits: G Ron Harper Jr. (11), G Montez Mathis (11), G Jacob Young (11), and G Caleb McConnell (10).
Meanwhile, Iowa beat the Michigan Wolverines 90-83 last week. It was another big night for F Luka Garza, who had 33 points in addition to seven boards.
The Scarlet Knights are now 14-4 while the Hawkeyes sit at 13-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights enter the game with 46% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. Iowa has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 79.9. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Rutgers 86 vs. Iowa 72
- Feb 16, 2019 - Iowa 71 vs. Rutgers 69
- Jan 17, 2018 - Rutgers 80 vs. Iowa 64
- Jan 31, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Rutgers 63
- Jan 08, 2017 - Iowa 68 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Iowa 90 vs. Rutgers 76
-
