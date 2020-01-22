Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Iowa

Current Records: Rutgers 14-4; Iowa 13-5

What to Know

The #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #19 Iowa Hawkeyes at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. RU might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Scarlet Knights were able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, winning 64-56. Four players on the Scarlet Knights scored in the double digits: G Ron Harper Jr. (11), G Montez Mathis (11), G Jacob Young (11), and G Caleb McConnell (10).

Meanwhile, Iowa beat the Michigan Wolverines 90-83 last week. It was another big night for F Luka Garza, who had 33 points in addition to seven boards.

The Scarlet Knights are now 14-4 while the Hawkeyes sit at 13-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights enter the game with 46% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. Iowa has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 79.9. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Iowa have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.