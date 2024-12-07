Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: N. Kentucky 2-6, IUI 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUI Jaguars and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Jungle. The Jaguars know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three matchups -- so hopefully the Norse like a good challenge.

On Wednesday, IUI beat Green Bay 84-75.

IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky couldn't handle Akron on Tuesday and fell 86-73.

The losing side was boosted by Trey Robinson, who went 11 for 15 en route to 30 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

The win got IUI back to even at 5-5. As for N. Kentucky, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-6.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: IUI has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI lost to N. Kentucky at home by a decisive 80-64 margin in their previous matchup back in February. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.