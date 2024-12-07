Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: N. Kentucky 2-6, IUI 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUI Jaguars and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Jungle. The Jaguars know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three matchups -- so hopefully the Norse like a good challenge.

On Wednesday, IUI beat Green Bay 84-75.

IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky couldn't handle Akron on Tuesday and fell 86-73.

The losing side was boosted by Trey Robinson, who went 11 for 15 en route to 30 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

The win got IUI back to even at 5-5. As for N. Kentucky, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-6.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: IUI has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI lost to N. Kentucky at home by a decisive 80-64 margin in their previous matchup back in February. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.

  • Feb 25, 2024 - N. Kentucky 80 vs. IUI 64
  • Dec 02, 2023 - N. Kentucky 71 vs. IUI 55
  • Feb 12, 2023 - N. Kentucky 86 vs. IUI 47
  • Dec 31, 2022 - N. Kentucky 55 vs. IUI 42
  • Jan 22, 2022 - N. Kentucky 60 vs. IUI 41
  • Jan 16, 2021 - IUI 65 vs. N. Kentucky 63
  • Jan 15, 2021 - IUI 74 vs. N. Kentucky 69
  • Feb 14, 2020 - N. Kentucky 84 vs. IUI 70
  • Jan 12, 2020 - N. Kentucky 96 vs. IUI 71
  • Feb 01, 2019 - IUI 83 vs. N. Kentucky 77