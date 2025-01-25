Halftime Report

PFW is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead IUI 50-35.

If PFW keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-7 in no time. On the other hand, IUI will have to make due with a 7-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: PFW 14-7, IUI 7-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the IUI Jaguars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Jungle. The Jaguars have the home-court advantage, but the Mastodons are expected to win by 8.5 points.

PFW is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Oakland just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies. The contest was a 30-30 toss-up at halftime, but the Mastodons couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, IUI earned an 86-77 win over Green Bay on Wednesday.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 14-7. As for IUI, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: PFW has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.1 threes per game. However, it's not like IUI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

PFW skirted past IUI 78-76 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

PFW is a big 8.5-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

PFW has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.