Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Elon 1-2, IUPUI 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Elon Phoenix at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 17th at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 22 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Jaguars lost to the Sycamores, and the Jaguars lost bad. The score wound up at 96-57. IUPUI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

Despite their loss, IUPUI saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jlynn Counter, who earned 19 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix ended up a good deal behind the Fighting Hawks on Sunday and lost 85-68. The over/under was set at 153 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Jaguars' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Phoenix, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: IUPUI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.