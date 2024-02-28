Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Milwaukee 15-14, IUPUI 6-23

What to Know

Milwaukee has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Milwaukee has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Milwaukee scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mastodons by a score of 96-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight defeat. They took a 80-64 bruising from the Norse. IUPUI has struggled against the Norse recently, as their contest on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Panthers now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-23 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee took their win against the Jaguars in their previous meeting on February 4th by a conclusive 87-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.