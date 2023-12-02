Who's Playing

Current Records: N. Kentucky 4-3, IUPUI 3-5

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know

N. Kentucky has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Kentucky Norse and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% better than the opposition, a fact N. Kentucky proved on Wednesday. They took down the Colonials 77-59. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 103-74, which was the final score in the Jaguars' tilt against the Raiders on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with Wright State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Norse have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.5 points per game. As for the Jaguars, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like IUPUI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for N. Kentucky against IUPUI in their previous matchup back in February as the squad secured a 86-47 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.