Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Youngstown State 14-6, IUPUI 6-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Youngstown State is 9-1 against IUPUI since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Youngstown State, who comes in off a win.

Youngstown State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 22 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Titans 105-64 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, as Youngstown State did.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars lost to the Colonials at home by a decisive 80-63 margin on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with Robert Morris: they've now lost three in a row.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they bumped their record down to 6-15 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over IUPUI when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 75-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Youngstown State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.