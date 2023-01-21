Who's Playing

Detroit @ IUPUI

Current Records: Detroit 7-12; IUPUI 3-17

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars haven't won a game against the Detroit Titans since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. IUPUI's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Detroit at noon ET Jan. 21 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Titans should still be feeling good after a win, while the Jaguars will be looking to get back in the win column.

IUPUI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 83-77 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Detroit strolled past the Robert Morris Colonials with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 87-75.

IUPUI is now 3-17 while Detroit sits at 7-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.9 on average. The Titans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last seven games against IUPUI.