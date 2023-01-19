Who's Playing
Oakland @ IUPUI
Current Records: Oakland 7-12; IUPUI 3-16
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 45-78 and 58-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Jaguars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oakland at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
There's no need to mince words: IUPUI lost to the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 89-54.
Meanwhile, Oakland ended up a good deal behind the Youngstown State Penguins when they played this past Saturday, losing 85-69.
IUPUI is now 3-16 while Oakland sits at 7-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.1 on average. The Golden Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 12th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against IUPUI.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Oakland 69 vs. IUPUI 58
- Dec 04, 2021 - Oakland 78 vs. IUPUI 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - IUPUI 71 vs. Oakland 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - IUPUI 89 vs. Oakland 85
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oakland 74 vs. IUPUI 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - IUPUI 73 vs. Oakland 71
- Mar 04, 2018 - Oakland 62 vs. IUPUI 55
- Feb 19, 2018 - IUPUI 74 vs. Oakland 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Oakland 82 vs. IUPUI 74