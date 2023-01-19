Who's Playing

Oakland @ IUPUI

Current Records: Oakland 7-12; IUPUI 3-16

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 45-78 and 58-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Jaguars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oakland at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

There's no need to mince words: IUPUI lost to the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 89-54.

Meanwhile, Oakland ended up a good deal behind the Youngstown State Penguins when they played this past Saturday, losing 85-69.

IUPUI is now 3-16 while Oakland sits at 7-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.1 on average. The Golden Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 12th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against IUPUI.