WATCH: Ja Morant makes young fan's day by gifting his shoes after 2019 NCAA Tournament exit

Morant's college career is likely done, but he had one final moment to share

You could argue that Murray's State's star guard Ja Morant was the biggest star of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament -- perhaps even as big as Zion Williamson. 

While it remains to be seen if Duke will advance to the Sweet 16 -- the Blue Devils get UCF at 5:15 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS -- the Racers are out of the tourney after falling to an athletically superior Florida State team, 90-62. Still, it wasn't that Morant disappeared; quite the opposite, in fact. He led all scorers with 28 points and had 5 rebounds, though he was well under his season average with 4 assists. He was either directly or partially responsible for almost all of Murray's State's points in the first half. He couldn't win a game by himself, but he definitely made an impact. 

The tournament will miss a star like Morant, who absolutely cemented himself as a top-five pick (maybe even top three) in the upcoming NBA Draft. Before leaving for good, though, Morant had one more moment -- one more personal than his performances on the court. CBS Sports' own Matt Norlander captured Morant going back into the arena after the game and giving his shoes to a young boy in the stands. He also posed for photos and signed the shoes before heading out. 

Morant has been one of college basketball's most entertaining players and this will surely be the last time he dons a Racers uniform. Still, making a fan's day is a heck of a note to go out on. It's moments like these that are bigger than basketball and make the tournament so special.

