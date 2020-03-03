WATCH: Jackson State basketball student manager Thomas 'Snacks' Lee wows the crowd in final home game

Jackson State sent out its seniors with a 76-56 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night in a game that was particularly memorable for one senior. Thomas "Snacks" Lee, Jackson State's student manager, dressed out for the first time, and as chants of "We want Snacks!" filled the arena, Lee got his chance.

With 2:05 left and Jackson State leading 73-46, Lee checked in. As the fans roared, Lee waved his arms to pump them up more. The Tigers quickly started finding him shots, but Lee's first three 3-point attempts missed. Finally, with just 17 seconds left, Lee connected on a deep 3-pointer as the crowd and bench erupted. Late Saturday night, after his first and likely last college points, Lee shared video footage of his 3-pointer on Twitter with a note.

"Never let anybody tell you what you "can't" do," he wrote. "Stay Down and wait for your moment."

JSU wild. Ya love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EzZ5OzcBr2 — Dorian (@AllHailDorian) March 3, 2020

Jackson State (12-17, 9-7 SWAC) plays at Alabama State on Thursday and at Alabama A&M on Saturday to close the regular season. Monday night's viral moment with "Snacks" provided a wave of more favorable publicity for the program after the team found itself getting national attention last month for a brawl with Prairie View A&M after a game on Feb. 17. That altercation led to a pair of two-game suspensions for the Jackson State players involved.