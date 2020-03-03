WATCH: Jackson State basketball student manager Thomas 'Snacks' Lee wows the crowd in final home game
Jackson State's senior night was particularly memorable for one member of the program
Jackson State sent out its seniors with a 76-56 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night in a game that was particularly memorable for one senior. Thomas "Snacks" Lee, Jackson State's student manager, dressed out for the first time, and as chants of "We want Snacks!" filled the arena, Lee got his chance.
With 2:05 left and Jackson State leading 73-46, Lee checked in. As the fans roared, Lee waved his arms to pump them up more. The Tigers quickly started finding him shots, but Lee's first three 3-point attempts missed. Finally, with just 17 seconds left, Lee connected on a deep 3-pointer as the crowd and bench erupted. Late Saturday night, after his first and likely last college points, Lee shared video footage of his 3-pointer on Twitter with a note.
"Never let anybody tell you what you "can't" do," he wrote. "Stay Down and wait for your moment."
Jackson State (12-17, 9-7 SWAC) plays at Alabama State on Thursday and at Alabama A&M on Saturday to close the regular season. Monday night's viral moment with "Snacks" provided a wave of more favorable publicity for the program after the team found itself getting national attention last month for a brawl with Prairie View A&M after a game on Feb. 17. That altercation led to a pair of two-game suspensions for the Jackson State players involved.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Anthony Edwards claims FOTW honor
The Georgia star is our Freshman of the Week and has shown why he's considered the No. 1 pick...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylor stays at No. 3
Scott Drew's Bears now have 11 Quadrant 1 victories on the resume
-
Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Maryland vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
Michigan St. vs. Penn St. odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup...
-
MSU vs. South Carolina odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Mississippi State vs. South Carolina...
-
No. 4 Baylor outlasts Texas Tech in OT
Both Baylor and Texas Tech needed wins for different reasons, and the Bears prevailed after...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish