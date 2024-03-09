Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-29, Jackson State 14-16

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jackson State is 8-2 against Miss Valley State since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The timing is sure in Jackson State's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Miss Valley State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 24 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Jackson State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 89-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Ken Evans Jr. was the offensive standout of the game as he went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan O'Neal, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Delta Devils came up short against the Braves on Thursday and fell 74-67.

Danny Washington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Rayquan Brown was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

Miss Valley State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-6) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-16 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-29.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jackson State beat Miss Valley State 77-69 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Jackson State repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jackson State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.