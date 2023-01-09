Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Jackson State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-10; Jackson State 3-12

What to Know

Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Williams Center. Jackson State will be strutting in after a victory while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Bulldogs and the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Alabama A&M falling 89-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Jackson State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-58 win over the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday.

Alabama A&M is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Alabama A&M against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Alabama A&M is now 6-10 while Jackson State sits at 3-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama A&M is stumbling into the matchup with the 19th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jackson State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Alabama A&M.